Wigan Warriors Past Players Association set their sights on expanding their membership further

A total of 1,126 players have represented the club since it was formed just over 150 years ago, with each one being awarded a heritage number.

Over the last 18 months the Past Players Association have grown their membership to 173, but are eager for more people to get in touch.

Club historian and PPA chair Keith Sutch said: “I firmly believe that the success of the association is not to count how many medals, trophies, and caps have been won as players but to establish old friendships with those colleagues you have not seen for many years and rebuild that comradeship.

Keith Sutch with Billy Boston

"It is our aim to engage with as many former players as possible during 2023.

“We want to ensure former players who have worn the famous cherry and white jersey are remembered for their achievements on the rugby field irrespective of whether they made one appearance or 300, as they have one thing in common ‘they all played for Wigan.’”

During the club’s 150th year celebrations, the PPA organised several events where players could reconnect, with more of the same expected this year.

All members are also entitled to a range of benefits, including the use of some of the facilities at Robin Park Arena.

Wigan’s PPA was initiated around 2001 by former players Bernard McGurrin and Jimmy Belshaw, after attending functions at both Huddersfield and Leeds.

The pair went through the phone book to contact people who had played in cherry and white, with the association initially running for four years before being hit by several problems, including its structure and financial demands.

Another former player Keith Mills provided some fresh impetus after taking over the reins, and was the stalwart of the group for many years until his death in 2012.

Following that, Ken Holgate, John Sidebotham, Peter Stott, and Barbara Thompson formed a new committee.

By 2021 this was reduced to Holgate with Sidebotham and Thompson passing away, and Stott standing down, leading to Sutch taking over his current position.

