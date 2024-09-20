Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors’ Patrick Mago admits he’s still amazed when he watches his ‘X-factor’ team-mates do their business on the training field and on game days.

Like the reigning champions, the powerhouse forward has hit hot form ahead of the play-offs, with Wigan now just 80 minutes from back-to-back Old Trafford visits having secured a home semi-final tie.

Mago has been a part of an influential pack in Matt Peet’s squad in 2024, alongside the likes of England internationals Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard and Tyler Dupree, and Aussie Kaide Ellis.

And with the forwards laying the platform, Mago confessed that it’s ‘crazy’ watching his team-mates on the field every week.

The 29-year-old said: “We’ve got a lot of X-factor players, like Bevan French and Jai Field. And we need our middles to lay a platform so they’re able to do their thing. We’ve worked so hard as a forward pack to try and get better every week.

“Thompson, Ethan and Kaide have been starting us off well all year, and the players off the bench want to keep that momentum going.

“Then we’ve got the likes of Jake Wardle, Harry Smith and Adam Keighran. We’re pretty blessed across the park. It’s awesome.

“It’s one of those that every time I go to training, I look at the players that I train and play with and it’s crazy. There’s just class all over the park.”

Among his awe-inspiring team-mates is Super League leading try-scorer Liam Marshall, who has developed a threatening left-edge partnership with centre Wardle.

“He’s killing it this year,” Mago said.

“Hopefully he gets his England call-up, and Junior Nsemba - he’s been killing it as well.”

Earlier this month, Mago was named the player of the match for his dominant 14-minute display in the top-of-the-table triumph over Hull KR, and was dangerous again in the thumping victory over rivals Leeds – both from the interchange bench.

The ex-NRL forward added: “I know my role in the team, to try and bring something where I can, whether that’s in 14 minutes or 30.

“I trust Matt to bring me on at the right time, and it’s working out at the moment. I’m happy to play wherever I’m asked.

“And it’s now getting to the exciting part of the year. Everyone is looking forward to it.”