Matty Peet’s side will look to continue their unbeaten record at the DW Stadium, after winning their opening four games there in Super League and the Challenge Cup so this year.

Mago states he will have to do his job well against some familiar faces, to allow his teammates to break down the Hull defence.

He said: “They’ve got some big boys up front and they will obviously try and match us in the middle, so if we can do our job there then we will let Jai (Field) and all the backs do all the fancy stuff and score those tries.

Patrick Mago is looking forward to the game against Hull

“They’re a pretty good team, and have won some good games, so it’ll be a big one. They’re going to come into the match firing, but if we’re on top of our game then the result will take care of itself.

“I know Andre Savelio and Joe Lovodua, I’m good friends with them so it’ll be good to see them. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and getting one up on them because they love to talk after the game, so I want the bragging rights.

Mago has settled in well to life with the Warriors since arriving in the UK towards the backend of last year.

He says one of the things he is most pleased about, is that the fans have created a chant for him.

“I enjoy it, it gets me up for the game, even when I’m tired,” he added.

“When I hear it, it lifts me up and brings me that extra energy. The fans here are crazy, I love playing at home. A lot of people sing the song every time they see me. It’s something I have never experienced before, it’s been good.

“I never thought in my life it would happen, so I love it. Marshy (Liam Marshall) tried to start a new one in the dressing shed, but someone came up with something else.

“The boys are good over here, I’m loving the people, and it’s good winning games as well.”

“Coming into a really well established club was a no brainer for me. Matty (Peet) and all the coaching staff have told me to play the way which I’m comfortable with, letting me do what I’m able to do, which hopefully offers a bit to the team.

“There’s a lot more things I need to improve on, but as long as I know I can be better and work on the little things, I’m excited to go to that next level. As the games go and the more minutes I get, hopefully I can show what I can do.