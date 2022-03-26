Matty Peet’s side produced a 20-0 victory at the DW Stadium on Friday night, with Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman all on the scoresheet.

Rowley believes the match would’ve been much closer if his team didn’t make such a high number of mistakes, and was happy with some of the things they were able to do during the 80 minutes.

He said: “I thought we got rolled in the middle from start to finish, and we made too many errors. Edges were really good, I thought we defended them really well.

Paul Rowley blamed his side's errors for their Challenge Cup exit

“Jai Field has terrorised defences week in week out, but I feel we cleaned him up pretty well, but they bombarded the middle and picked a really big bench and just stayed on it.

“They didn’t do much with the ball in terms of enterprising stuff themselves, but they didn’t have to, they just played tough. All being said, if we can keep hold of the ball instead of losing it 15 times, it probably ends up 0-0 and we have a shootout of kicks at the end.

“It wasn’t a really thrilling game, it feels as if I’ve been sitting here for four hours watching it.