Former Great Britain international Ray French, widely considered the voice of British rugby league, has sadly passed away, aged 85.

The St Helens and Widnes great earned acclaim not only for his efforts on the pitch, but also off it, with the former Great Britain international having gone on to become one of the most recognisable voices in the commentary box.

French initially won four caps for England in rugby union before switching codes to league in 1961 to join hometown club St Helens, where he made more than 200 appearances. French helped Saints to the league and Challenge Cup double in the 1965/66 season, and two years later, was part of the Great Britain squad that went on to win the World Cup.

After hanging up his boots, French began his TV work with the BBC in 1981, taking over from the famous Eddie Waring, and he starred on television and radio until his retirement in 2019. He was awarded an MBE for his services to rugby league in 2011.

Tributes have since poured in for the legendary French, who had been living with dementia, including some fitting words from Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes.

"On behalf of everyone at the Wigan Warriors, may I offer my deepest condolences following the deeply sad loss of Ray French,” said Brookes.

“Ray was one of rugby league’s gentlemen and a true Lion of the game. I had the privilege of becoming friendly with him through many overseas tours with Great Britain Rugby League, and he was always encouraging and kind, particularly in my early years as the Great Britain team doctor.

“I remember being asked some difficult questions at a press conference back in 2001 around an injury Terry O’Connor had suffered during a Test match v Australia. Ray recognised immediately the predicament I was in and defused the situation by asking to everyone’s amusement, ‘Is Guinness (the sponsor of the series!) good for you?’ That summed up Ray- generous, warm-hearted and a man steeped in everything that is good about our game.

“In his later years, it has been a privilege to meet Ray in the boardroom at St Helens with his enthusiasm and passion for rugby league very much to the fore.

”He will be sadly missed.”