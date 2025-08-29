1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian speedster has been one of Wigan's standout players in 2025, scoring 19 tries and providing 17 assists in 21 league appearances. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old is enjoying his best season to date in the first-team, with 10 tries and five assists in 19 league matches. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
Keighran has been one of Wigan's most consistent performers this year. He picked up a knock in last week's win over Wakefield, but Peet has confirmed he is fit and available to face his former club Catalans on Saturday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
A potential Dream Team candidate again this year? It would be his third consecutive appearance if so. Wardle has been tremendous in 2025, registering 13 tries and seven assists in 22 league matches. Photo: Bernard Platt