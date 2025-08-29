Sam Walters celebrates scoring a try for Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Sam Walters celebrates scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Catalans Dragons with Ethan Havard replacement and back-row options discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 10:14 BST
Who will replace the suspended Ethan Havard? Who will start in the back-row? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad following last week’s 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity, with homegrown forwards Kian McDermott and Harvey Makin coming in for Havard (suspended) and Abbas Miski (rib). Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has been one of Wigan's standout players in 2025, scoring 19 tries and providing 17 assists in 21 league appearances.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been one of Wigan's standout players in 2025, scoring 19 tries and providing 17 assists in 21 league appearances. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The 21-year-old is enjoying his best season to date in the first-team, with 10 tries and five assists in 19 league matches.

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old is enjoying his best season to date in the first-team, with 10 tries and five assists in 19 league matches. Photo: Bernard Platt

Keighran has been one of Wigan's most consistent performers this year. He picked up a knock in last week's win over Wakefield, but Peet has confirmed he is fit and available to face his former club Catalans on Saturday.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Keighran has been one of Wigan's most consistent performers this year. He picked up a knock in last week's win over Wakefield, but Peet has confirmed he is fit and available to face his former club Catalans on Saturday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

A potential Dream Team candidate again this year? It would be his third consecutive appearance if so. Wardle has been tremendous in 2025, registering 13 tries and seven assists in 22 league matches.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

A potential Dream Team candidate again this year? It would be his third consecutive appearance if so. Wardle has been tremendous in 2025, registering 13 tries and seven assists in 22 league matches. Photo: Bernard Platt

