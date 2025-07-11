1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian has been in magnificent form this season, having registered 18 tries and 14 assists in 16 league matches thus far. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international played his first game in almost two months in last week's defeat at Leigh Leopards. Miski will be hoping for an injury-free run as we edge towards the business end of the season. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Centre: Zach Eckersley
Eckersley was 18th man last weekend, but could he come back into the side against Huddersfield? Adam Keighran to stand-off in the absence of Bevan French and Jack Farrimond? Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international has scored 10 tries and provided six assists in 16 league matches so far this season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
