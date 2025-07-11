Adam Keighran (centre) celebrates a try with his Wigan Warriors teammatesplaceholder image
Adam Keighran (centre) celebrates a try with his Wigan Warriors teammates

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Huddersfield Giants with halfback options considered

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST
Who will feature alongside Harry Smith in the halves? How many changes will Matt Peet make? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors line-up to face Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan boss Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad from last week’s 18-8 defeat to Leigh Leopards, with young winger Jacob Douglas coming in to replace fellow academy product Jack Farrimond. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian has been in magnificent form this season, having registered 18 tries and 14 assists in 16 league matches thus far.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian has been in magnificent form this season, having registered 18 tries and 14 assists in 16 league matches thus far. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Lebanon international played his first game in almost two months in last week's defeat at Leigh Leopards. Miski will be hoping for an injury-free run as we edge towards the business end of the season.

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international played his first game in almost two months in last week's defeat at Leigh Leopards. Miski will be hoping for an injury-free run as we edge towards the business end of the season. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Eckersley was 18th man last weekend, but could he come back into the side against Huddersfield? Adam Keighran to stand-off in the absence of Bevan French and Jack Farrimond?

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

Eckersley was 18th man last weekend, but could he come back into the side against Huddersfield? Adam Keighran to stand-off in the absence of Bevan French and Jack Farrimond? Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The England international has scored 10 tries and provided six assists in 16 league matches so far this season.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international has scored 10 tries and provided six assists in 16 league matches so far this season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsHarry Smith
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice