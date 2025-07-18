Wigan Warriors duo Jacob Douglas (left) and Harvie Hill (right) shake hands following a win over Salford Red Devils in March 2025placeholder image
Wigan Warriors duo Jacob Douglas (left) and Harvie Hill (right) shake hands following a win over Salford Red Devils in March 2025

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull FC with potential changes discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:56 BST
Will Liam Marshall return this week? How many changes, if any, will coach Matt Peet make? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to take on Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Warriors boss Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash with Hull, with homegrown forwards Harvie Hill and Kian McDermott coming in to replace Abbas Miski (knee) and Luke Thompson (calf). Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian fullback has been in fine form this season, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 17 league appearances.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian fullback has been in fine form this season, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 17 league appearances. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

The 21-year-old has made five appearances in Super League so far this season. Douglas was impressive in last week's win over Huddersfield, racking up 117 metres from 18 carries.

2. Wing: Jacob Douglas

The 21-year-old has made five appearances in Super League so far this season. Douglas was impressive in last week's win over Huddersfield, racking up 117 metres from 18 carries. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Eckersley returned to Peet's matchday line-up in last week's win over Huddersfield, with Adam Keighran moving into the halves alongside Harry Smith in the absence of injured duo Bevan French and Jack Farrimond.

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

Eckersley returned to Peet's matchday line-up in last week's win over Huddersfield, with Adam Keighran moving into the halves alongside Harry Smith in the absence of injured duo Bevan French and Jack Farrimond. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League, without a doubt. The England international has scored 12 tries in 17 league appearances this year, providing six assists.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League, without a doubt. The England international has scored 12 tries in 17 league appearances this year, providing six assists. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

