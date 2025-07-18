Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull FC with potential changes discussed

Warriors boss Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash with Hull, with homegrown forwards Harvie Hill and Kian McDermott coming in to replace Abbas Miski (knee) and Luke Thompson (calf). Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?
1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian fullback has been in fine form this season, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 17 league appearances. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Jacob Douglas
The 21-year-old has made five appearances in Super League so far this season. Douglas was impressive in last week's win over Huddersfield, racking up 117 metres from 18 carries. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Zach Eckersley
Eckersley returned to Peet's matchday line-up in last week's win over Huddersfield, with Adam Keighran moving into the halves alongside Harry Smith in the absence of injured duo Bevan French and Jack Farrimond. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League, without a doubt. The England international has scored 12 tries in 17 league appearances this year, providing six assists. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
