Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards as stacked bench options discussed

1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian speedster has enjoyed an outstanding season, earning the fullback spot in this year's Super League Dream Team. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Abbas Miski
Miski has missed the majority of the 2025 campaign, nursing a troublesome knee injury, but he has returned healthy over the last month of action. It is a tough call to leave Zach Eckersley - the club's Young Player of the Year - out of the line-up, but Miski is one of the best set-starters in the comp, which could prove crucial against Leigh. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian centre is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League, and his trusty left boot could prove crucial in a semi-final. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League, and will no doubt want to produce a strong backend of the season with the hope of making Shaun Wane's England squad for the Ashes. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com