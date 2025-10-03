Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards as stacked bench options discussed

2 . Wing: Abbas Miski

Miski has missed the majority of the 2025 campaign, nursing a troublesome knee injury, but he has returned healthy over the last month of action. It is a tough call to leave Zach Eckersley - the club's Young Player of the Year - out of the line-up, but Miski is one of the best set-starters in the comp, which could prove crucial against Leigh. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com