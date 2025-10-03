Wigan Warriors hookers Brad O'Neill (left) and Kruise Leeming (right)placeholder image
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards as stacked bench options discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Who will line up on the wing? How will the bench look? How many changes will Matt Peet make? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Leigh Leopards in Friday night’s Super League semi-final.

Warriors coach Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that beat Leeds Rhinos 22-6 a fortnight ago in the final game of the regular campaign. Leigh coach Adrian Lam has also named an unchanged 21-man squad from their 26-10 win over Wakefield Trinity last week. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has enjoyed an outstanding season, earning the fullback spot in this year's Super League Dream Team.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

Miski has missed the majority of the 2025 campaign, nursing a troublesome knee injury, but he has returned healthy over the last month of action. It is a tough call to leave Zach Eckersley - the club's Young Player of the Year - out of the line-up, but Miski is one of the best set-starters in the comp, which could prove crucial against Leigh.

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

The Australian centre is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League, and his trusty left boot could prove crucial in a semi-final.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League, and will no doubt want to produce a strong backend of the season with the hope of making Shaun Wane's England squad for the Ashes.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

