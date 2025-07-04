Liam Marshall scoring a try for Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Liam Marshall scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards as wing options explored

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:17 BST
Will Abbas Miski return? Will Liam Marshall be declared fit enough to play? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad that won 26-20 at Castleford Tigers last Saturday evening. Experienced winger Abbas Miski and young prop Harvey Makin replace young flier Jacob Douglas and homegrown prop Harvie Hill, who will serve the first of his two-match suspension. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster made his 100th appearance for the Warriors last weekend, having scored 70 tries for the club to date. Field is undoubtedly one of the elite fullbacks in Super League.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster made his 100th appearance for the Warriors last weekend, having scored 70 tries for the club to date. Field is undoubtedly one of the elite fullbacks in Super League.

Miski was a surprise inclusion in the 21-man squad that Peet named on Wednesday afternoon. The Lebanon international was ruled out for around two months in the middle of July, so it looks like he has recovered slightly earlier than anticipated. It would be a huge boost for Wigan to have him back; his yardage carries are invaluable.

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

Miski was a surprise inclusion in the 21-man squad that Peet named on Wednesday afternoon. The Lebanon international was ruled out for around two months in the middle of July, so it looks like he has recovered slightly earlier than anticipated. It would be a huge boost for Wigan to have him back; his yardage carries are invaluable.

Keighran has been in excellent form for Peet's side this season. His goal-kicking is one of the most accurate in the competition, but his carries are proving to be a handful for opposition defences.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Keighran has been in excellent form for Peet's side this season. His goal-kicking is one of the most accurate in the competition, but his carries are proving to be a handful for opposition defences.

Wardle was named in Shaun Wane's 32-strong England train-on squad this week, which is perhaps unsurprising to most fans. The Yorkshireman produces a strong display on the edge every single week. A classy centre.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

Wardle was named in Shaun Wane's 32-strong England train-on squad this week, which is perhaps unsurprising to most fans. The Yorkshireman produces a strong display on the edge every single week. A classy centre.

