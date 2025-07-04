1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian speedster made his 100th appearance for the Warriors last weekend, having scored 70 tries for the club to date. Field is undoubtedly one of the elite fullbacks in Super League. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Abbas Miski
Miski was a surprise inclusion in the 21-man squad that Peet named on Wednesday afternoon. The Lebanon international was ruled out for around two months in the middle of July, so it looks like he has recovered slightly earlier than anticipated. It would be a huge boost for Wigan to have him back; his yardage carries are invaluable. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
Keighran has been in excellent form for Peet's side this season. His goal-kicking is one of the most accurate in the competition, but his carries are proving to be a handful for opposition defences. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Wardle was named in Shaun Wane's 32-strong England train-on squad this week, which is perhaps unsurprising to most fans. The Yorkshireman produces a strong display on the edge every single week. A classy centre. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
