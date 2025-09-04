Ethan Havard in action for Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Ethan Havard in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors predicted team v St Helens as potential returnees discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 4th Sep 2025, 23:43 BST
Will Luke Thompson return? Who will start on the right wing? Will Junior Nsemba start or feature from the bench? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face rivals St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made three changes to his 21-man squad following last Saturday’s 40-4 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, with Ethan Havard (suspension), Abbas Miksi (rib) and Thompson (calf) coming back in, replacing Patrick Mago (head injury protocols), Kian McDermott and Harvey Makin. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

Field is surely a contender for this year's Super League Dream Team? The Australian speedster has 21 tries and 18 assists to his name in 22 appearances this season.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

Field is surely a contender for this year's Super League Dream Team? The Australian speedster has 21 tries and 18 assists to his name in 22 appearances this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Peet has a healthy selection dilemma on the right wing against Saints, with the experienced Abbas Miski named in the 21-man squad after missing the last two games with a rib injury. However, Eckersley has stepped up tremendously well this year in Miski's absence, and we think he will retain his starting jersey this weekend.

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

Peet has a healthy selection dilemma on the right wing against Saints, with the experienced Abbas Miski named in the 21-man squad after missing the last two games with a rib injury. However, Eckersley has stepped up tremendously well this year in Miski's absence, and we think he will retain his starting jersey this weekend. Photo: Stewart Frodsham

Photo Sales
Keighran was named to start against Catalans last weekend, but was a late withdrawal in the warm-up with a knee injury. However, the Australian goal-kicker has been named in the 21-man squad this week, and it would be a massive boost for Wigan if he were fit and available to face St Helens.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Keighran was named to start against Catalans last weekend, but was a late withdrawal in the warm-up with a knee injury. However, the Australian goal-kicker has been named in the 21-man squad this week, and it would be a massive boost for Wigan if he were fit and available to face St Helens. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The England international is, without doubt, one of the premier centres in Super League. He has scored 13 tries and provided eight assists in 23 appearances this year.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international is, without doubt, one of the premier centres in Super League. He has scored 13 tries and provided eight assists in 23 appearances this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:St HelensCatalans Dragons
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice