Wigan Warriors predicted team v St Helens as potential returnees discussed

1. Fullback: Jai Field
Field is surely a contender for this year's Super League Dream Team? The Australian speedster has 21 tries and 18 assists to his name in 22 appearances this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Zach Eckersley
Peet has a healthy selection dilemma on the right wing against Saints, with the experienced Abbas Miski named in the 21-man squad after missing the last two games with a rib injury. However, Eckersley has stepped up tremendously well this year in Miski's absence, and we think he will retain his starting jersey this weekend. Photo: Stewart Frodsham
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
Keighran was named to start against Catalans last weekend, but was a late withdrawal in the warm-up with a knee injury. However, the Australian goal-kicker has been named in the 21-man squad this week, and it would be a massive boost for Wigan if he were fit and available to face St Helens. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international is, without doubt, one of the premier centres in Super League. He has scored 13 tries and provided eight assists in 23 appearances this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com