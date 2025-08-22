1. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 15/08/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 22 - Wigan Warriors v Hull KR - The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, England - Jai Field of Wigan evades Arthur Mourgue of Hull KR
The Australian speedster has enjoyed a stunning campaign, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 20 league appearances. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 21/02/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 2 - Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England - Abbas Miski.
The Lebanon international made an impressive return to action in last week's defeat to Hull KR, making 158 metres from 23 carries. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 08/08/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 21 - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Adam Keighran of Wigan celebrates their teams victory over Warrington
The Australian was back on goal-kicking duties in last week's defeat to Hull KR. Keighran has enjoyed a fine season on both sides of the ball. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 15/08/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 22 - Wigan Warriors v Hull KR - The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, England - Jake Wardle of Wigan evades Jez Litten of Hull KR
Undoubtedly one of the best centres in Super League and will probably be in Shaun Wane's thoughts regarding England selection with the Ashes coming up this autumn. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com