Wigan Warriors predicted team v Wakefield Trinity as potential returnees discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 00:31 BST
Will Junior Nsemba return? Who will be the halfback pairing? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team that will host Wakefield Trinity at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that went down to a narrow 10-6 defeat to Hull KR last week, with Nsemba replacing young prop Harvey Makin. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has enjoyed a stunning campaign, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 20 league appearances.

The Australian speedster has enjoyed a stunning campaign, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 20 league appearances. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The Lebanon international made an impressive return to action in last week's defeat to Hull KR, making 158 metres from 23 carries.

The Lebanon international made an impressive return to action in last week's defeat to Hull KR, making 158 metres from 23 carries. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Australian was back on goal-kicking duties in last week's defeat to Hull KR. Keighran has enjoyed a fine season on both sides of the ball.

The Australian was back on goal-kicking duties in last week's defeat to Hull KR. Keighran has enjoyed a fine season on both sides of the ball. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Undoubtedly one of the best centres in Super League and will probably be in Shaun Wane's thoughts regarding England selection with the Ashes coming up this autumn.

Undoubtedly one of the best centres in Super League and will probably be in Shaun Wane's thoughts regarding England selection with the Ashes coming up this autumn. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

