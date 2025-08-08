Jai Field is set to return for Wigan Warriors this weekendplaceholder image
Jai Field is set to return for Wigan Warriors this weekend

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Warrington Wolves as potential returnees discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
Who will return from the treatment room? How many changes will Matt Peet make? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan coach Peet has made three changes to his 21-man squad for the trip to Warrington, with Jai Field, Bevan French and Sam Walters replacing Christian Wade, Noah Hodkinson and Harvey Makin. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian is set to return to action this week after missing the win over Catalans Dragons last time out through head injury protocols. Field has been in sensational form in 2025, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 18 Super League matches.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

Eckersley has proven to be an important player for the Warriors this season, given his versatility to play anywhere along the backline. The 21-year-old has played in 16 of Wigan's 20 games in Super League this season.

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

Keighran is another Warrior who has been in fine form this year, scoring five tries and kicking 62 goals in 16 appearances. The Australian has recently committed his long-term future to Wigan, signing a new deal which sees him remain at the Brick Community Stadium until the end of the 2028 campaign.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Wardle is undoubtedly one of the best centres in the competition. The England international has registered 13 tries and seven assists in 19 Super League appearances this season.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

