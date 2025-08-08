Wigan Warriors predicted team v Warrington Wolves as potential returnees discussed

1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian is set to return to action this week after missing the win over Catalans Dragons last time out through head injury protocols. Field has been in sensational form in 2025, scoring 18 tries and providing 16 assists in 18 Super League matches. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Zach Eckersley
Eckersley has proven to be an important player for the Warriors this season, given his versatility to play anywhere along the backline. The 21-year-old has played in 16 of Wigan's 20 games in Super League this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
Keighran is another Warrior who has been in fine form this year, scoring five tries and kicking 62 goals in 16 appearances. The Australian has recently committed his long-term future to Wigan, signing a new deal which sees him remain at the Brick Community Stadium until the end of the 2028 campaign. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Wardle is undoubtedly one of the best centres in the competition. The England international has registered 13 tries and seven assists in 19 Super League appearances this season. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
