The experienced back-rower - who penned a new one-year deal for 2024 - has featured just nine times in 2023 after an injury-hit campaign.

He previously missed a large part of the season through a hamstring blow suffered in May and later tore his pectoral muscle on his return fixture in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, requiring surgery.

Willie Isa in action for Wigan Warriors against Wakefield Trinity.

The 34-year-old replaces Iain Thornley in the 21-man squad, and if selected, will play his 200th game for the Warriors.

Ethan Havard continues to miss out through injury, with Peet confirming it's too early for the highly-rated forward to return.

Having featured in the Reserves' Grand Final victory over St Helens, Cade Cust, Joe Shorrocks, Ryan Hampshire and Junior Nsemba have been named, with the former scoring in the 24-0 triumph.

Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell look set to hit personal milestones with their 150th and 350th appearances for Wigan respectively.

England international centre Jake Wardle could also mark his 100th Super League game.