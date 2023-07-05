Wigan Warriors' previous eight games away to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue

Matty Peet’s side have been able to rediscover their form in the last few weeks, and have won their last three games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, bottom place Wakefield have also been showing signs of improvement, with two wins in their last three outings.

Here is how Wigan have performed in their last eight trips to Belle Vue:

The Warriors celebrate their win at Belle Vue last year

The Warriors were defeated in their last trip to Belle Vue.

Tries from Sam Halsall and Jai Field were nothing more than consolations in the 30-12 loss, with Lee Kershaw, Jai Whitbread, Jacob Miller, Kelepi Tangionaa and Lewis Murphy all crossing for the home team.

Wakefield Trinity 22-46 Wigan Warriors (03/07/22)

In the second of their three trips to Belle Vue in 2022, Peet’s side claimed a huge victory.

Kai Pearce-Paul, Bevan French and Abbas Miski all went over for braces in the 46-22 victory.

Meanwhile, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell were on the scoresheet as well.

Wakefield Trinity 6-36 Wigan Warriors (10/04/22)

Wigan’s first away game against Wakefield last year came in the Challenge Cup.

Jai Field crossed for a hat-trick in the quarter-final tie.

Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were also on the scoresheet in the 36-6 victory.

Wakefield Trinity 14-6 Wigan Warriors (24/06/21)

The Warriors found themselves on the losing side when they visited Belle Vue in 2021.

Ryan Hampshire and Matty Ashurst both went over for tries in the first half, while Mason Lino was on hand with the boot in the 14-6 win for the home side.

Umyla Hanley was on the scoresheet for Wigan, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Wakefield Trinity 16-24 Wigan Warriors (01/09/19)

In what was their second trip to Belle Vue in 2019, Wigan claimed a 24-16 victory over Trinity.

Liam Marshall went over for a hat-trick in the win, while Sam Powell was also on the scoresheet.

Wakefield Trinity 30-20 Wigan Warriors (12/04/19)

In the first meeting between the sides at Belle Vue in 2019, it was Wakefield who came out on top.

Wigan led for the majority of the first half during the game, but a series of quickfire tries from the home team turned the game on its head.

A Joe Burgess hat-trick, and one from George Williams, was not enough as they suffered a 30-20 loss.

Wakefield Trinity 32-16 Wigan Warriors (07/06/18)

A Ben Jones-Bishop brace helped Wakefield on their way to a 32-16 home victory over Wigan in 2018.

Despite Gabe Hamlin, Tom Davies and Morgan Escare all going over for tries, it wasn’t enough for Shaun Wane’s side.

Wakefield Trinity 32-0 Wigan Warriors (23/09/17)

Wigan’s 2017 campaign came to a shattering end with a 32-0 defeat to Wakefield in the Super 8s.