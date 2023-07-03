The 38-year-old Australian is currently visiting the UK for a family wedding, along with his wife Hannah and his children.

Phelps admits it was good to catch up with some old friends at Wigan and reconnect with the fans at half time, after being invited onto the pitch to help with the club’s golden gamble draw.

“I loved it,” he said.

Cameron Phelps

“It was great to be able to bring my children to the game, just for them to experience what I did during my time here and the love I felt from the Wiganers- it was quite amazing.

“For them to see the crowd cheering and all the fun stuff is fantastic.

“My kids were quite starstruck, which is a rare thing, so it was a magic moment to be back pitchside with the fans clapping me and it’ll live with me forever.

“The friendships and memories I made during my time here really stands out.

“It was good to see guys like Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Tommy (Leuluai).

“They’re absolute legends of, not just Wigan rugby, but the game of rugby league in general.

“The club’s in great hands with people like that, they’re just fantastic people and gentlemen.

“People like George Unsworth the kit man and others around the club make it a special place.

“I was last back in England in 2018, so it’s been five years, but every time I come, I try to get back here because you’re made to feel so welcome as an ex-player.”

Phelps joined Brian Noble’s Wigan from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2008, and made a try-scoring debut against Catalans Dragons.

He remained with the club until 2010 and was part of the squad that won the League Leaders Shield under Michael Maguire.

In 48 appearances for the Warriors, he went over for 15 tries and posted a total 68 points.

Following his departure, Phelps remained in Super League, spending time with Hull FC and Widnes Vikings.

After watching Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield 22-6 on Friday evening, the Australian joined the current Wigan squad for their post-match celebrations with the drum in the changing room.

“When I was at Wigan we got to hear that song a lot of times so it was great to hear it again,” he added.

“The boys were in full force.

“They’ve got all the makings of a successful dynasty.

“They’ve got x-factors like Jai Field and Bevan French- they were both really electric.

“They’ve got experience in guys like Willie Isa and Liam Farrell.

“They’ve got all of the right blends, and Abbas Miski is scoring tries for fun on the wing, so I’m sure they’ll go all the way.