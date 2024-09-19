Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have announced that five academy products have been rewarded with full-time contracts for the 2025 season.

Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott – all aged 18 - will join Matt Peet’s full-time environment as a result of their performances over the last two seasons, having progressed through Wigan’s famous youth systems.

Although he didn’t feature, ball-playing loose forward Kerr was named in the Warriors’ extended squad for the first time earlier in July to face rivals St Helens at Magic Weekend.

He was shortly followed by Hodkinson, Lowe and McDermott to be included in Peet’s extended senior squad for the first time.

Outside-back Lowe, a former Leigh East and Wigan St Judes junior, joined the first-team for their 10-day pre-season training camp in Portugal ahead of the 2024 season in January.

“Each of these lads will bring something to the first team environment,” Warriors boss Peet said.

“It is a huge achievement for them and a credit to their families and all the people that have helped them along the way.

"It is my responsibility now to make sure these players are challenged and supported appropriately as they enter our full-time environment.”

On the promotions, head of youth, Shane Eccles added: “This is a fantastic achievement for these players who have developed through our academy and now get the opportunity to step into the full-time environment.

"It’s great for our academy to be able to provide these players with the pathway to progress into the first-team squad and hopefully be the next generation of talent.”