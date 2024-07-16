Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Havard was one of three Wigan forwards to feature for the entire 80-minute battle against St Helens in Super League, but the 23-year-old held particular praise for fellow England international Luke Thompson following the home derby triumph.

Havard led the way for tackles made with an inspiring 50 against Paul Wellens’ Saints outfit as the Warriors came out 16-12 victors over their rivals at The Brick Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Thompson switched across the front-row and back-row with Wigan head coach Matt Peet forced to ring the changes without stars Bevan French and Brad O’Neill, completing 29 tackles and making 66 metres.

Ethan Havard has hailed his Warriors team-mate Luke Thompson

The former Saints and NRL prop has made a big impression since his return to the Super League competition, earning him praise from team-mates with industrious performances in the middle for the reigning champions - missing just two games of the league campaign so far.

“Tommo (Luke Thompson) is an absolute beast,” Havard said of his team-mate.

“The way he trains and the way he plays, it's great to watch and it's something we can learn from, how professional he is.

“I think it's added to our camp, so I'm pretty proud to play alongside him.”

Havard, who was one of nine Wigan academy products to feature in the latest derby, has himself enjoyed a fine season to date following his return from a long-term hamstring injury at the end of April.

And the prop admits he’d be ‘proud’ to have the opportunity to represent England at the end of the year with a confirmed two-match Test series against Samoa heading to Wigan and Leeds in October and November.

The former Wigan St. Patricks junior made his debut on the international stage last season against France, scoring a try in the 64-0 victory in Warrington, but did not feature in this year’s mid-season match in Toulouse.

“It's definitely something that's in the back of my mind, it's something I'd be proud to do,” Havard said.

“I think I need some more consistent games and more consistency week in, week out.

“I'm looking forward to playing Hull FC this week, that's another big game away.”