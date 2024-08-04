Wigan Warrios head coach Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad to face Leigh Leopards for the rearranged Super League Round 2 fixture.

Just one change has been made ahead of Tuesday night’s clash, with Sam Eseh dropping out amid reports that the club has agreed a loan move for the 21-year-old with Hull FC.

Eseh was recently recalled from his loan spell at Leeds Rhinos, making five appearances for the Headingley Stadium outfit and leaving a good impression with three wins.

According to reports, Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh will join Hull FC on loan for the remainder of 2024

According to Hull Daily Mail, the ex-Wakefield prop is now set to join Wigan team-mate Tiaki Chan at the MKM Stadium on loan for the rest of the 2024 season.

Outside-back Jacob Douglas has replaced him in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the clash against Adrian Lam’s Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.