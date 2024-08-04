Wigan Warriors prop forward Sam Eseh drops out of 21-man squad amid latest loan reports
Just one change has been made ahead of Tuesday night’s clash, with Sam Eseh dropping out amid reports that the club has agreed a loan move for the 21-year-old with Hull FC.
Eseh was recently recalled from his loan spell at Leeds Rhinos, making five appearances for the Headingley Stadium outfit and leaving a good impression with three wins.
According to Hull Daily Mail, the ex-Wakefield prop is now set to join Wigan team-mate Tiaki Chan at the MKM Stadium on loan for the rest of the 2024 season.
Outside-back Jacob Douglas has replaced him in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the clash against Adrian Lam’s Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium.
Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.
