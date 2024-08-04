Wigan Warriors prop forward Sam Eseh drops out of 21-man squad amid latest loan reports

By Josh McAllister
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wigan Warrios head coach Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad to face Leigh Leopards for the rearranged Super League Round 2 fixture.

Just one change has been made ahead of Tuesday night’s clash, with Sam Eseh dropping out amid reports that the club has agreed a loan move for the 21-year-old with Hull FC.

Eseh was recently recalled from his loan spell at Leeds Rhinos, making five appearances for the Headingley Stadium outfit and leaving a good impression with three wins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Highly-rated Wigan Warriors youngster to gain valuable experience with League 1 ...
According to reports, Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh will join Hull FC on loan for the remainder of 2024According to reports, Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh will join Hull FC on loan for the remainder of 2024
According to reports, Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh will join Hull FC on loan for the remainder of 2024

According to Hull Daily Mail, the ex-Wakefield prop is now set to join Wigan team-mate Tiaki Chan at the MKM Stadium on loan for the rest of the 2024 season.

Outside-back Jacob Douglas has replaced him in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the clash against Adrian Lam’s Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.

Related topics:Super LeagueHeadingley Stadium

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice