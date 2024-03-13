Wigan Warriors prop joint-second on Man of Steel leaderboard following latest round of points
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old prop picked up the maximum number of Man of Steel points for the second time this season, taking his tally to six in the opening rounds.
He is joint-second on the leaderboard alongside Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley and Warrington Wolves full-back Matt Dufty, with Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd at the top with nine points overall.
Mago, who also received three points following the opening Super League round win over Castleford Tigers, was one of nine try-scorers in the 60-22 win over London Broncos in the capital.
On debut, young half-back Jack Farrimond received two Man of Steel points with a performance that included a try assist, 21 tackles and 10 carries against the Broncos.
Rising prop forward Harvie Hill, who crossed twice in the round four victory, picked up one point.