Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old prop picked up the maximum number of Man of Steel points for the second time this season, taking his tally to six in the opening rounds.

He is joint-second on the leaderboard alongside Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley and Warrington Wolves full-back Matt Dufty, with Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd at the top with nine points overall.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Mago has picked up six Man of Steel points so far in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mago, who also received three points following the opening Super League round win over Castleford Tigers, was one of nine try-scorers in the 60-22 win over London Broncos in the capital.

On debut, young half-back Jack Farrimond received two Man of Steel points with a performance that included a try assist, 21 tackles and 10 carries against the Broncos.