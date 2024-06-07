Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Thompson is hoping to right some wrongs when Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final – the same opponents he fell short against in 2019 at Wembley.

Saturday will mark the England international’s second appearance at the national stadium, having been a part of the St Helens side that lost 18-4 to Warrington, then coached by Australian Steve Price.

He is hoping to achieve success in the capital on the second time of asking as Wigan aim for a record-extending 21st win in the prestigious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Thompson will make his second Wembley appearance this weekend

“It’s massive, the Challenge Cup Final speaks for itself,” Thompson said, looking ahead to the weekend.

“Everyone is excited. It’s a great occasion for the team, everyone’s families and the fans. We’re buzzing to get there on Saturday.

“It’s an awesome occasion. These are the days you remember when you look back on your career and you want to make the most of them.

"I remember it being an electric atmosphere, although unfortunately on that day back in 2019, I didn't get the win. But I’ll be looking to get the medal this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pretty depressed for a couple of weeks after I lost that one. The Challenge Cup winners medal is definitely one I’ve got on my bucket list.”

Thompson has hit hot form since his return to Super League, having endured an injury-struck four years in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs.

The prop forward has already established himself as a fan favourite at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium for his no-nonsense attitude in Wigan’s pack, and has missed just two games so far this season in cherry and white - the World Club Challenge due to head injury protocols, and rested in last week’s win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“It’s been awesome, I couldn’t have really asked for more; to be in a Challenge Cup Final in my first year back,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited and grateful that I get the chance to walk out at Wembley on Saturday.