Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final gives Wigan Warriors the opportunity to create history 17-years in the making and join an exclusive club.

Matt Peet’s side have achieved the Super League title, League Leaders’ Shield and the World Club Challenge across the last nine months - and a win on Saturday over Warrington Wolves at Wembley would see the club hold all four major trophies at once.

It is something that has only been achieved twice in the modern era, joining an elite club that includes the all-conquering Bradford Bulls outfit from 2003-2004 and St Helens 2006-2007 under Daniel Anderson.

If successful this weekend in the Challenge Cup, Wigan would complete a clean sweep of trophies

Wigan have accomplished the enormous feat twice before in history amidst their dominance in the 90s, with former winning stand-off Andy Gregory having enjoyed all the success.

A result against Sam Burgess’ outfit at the national stadium would also see the Warriors extend their record to 21 wins in the iconic competition, with Warrington hoping to claim their first piece of silverware in five years.

“It would be a tremendous achievement,” ex-Great Britain international Gregory said.

“That’s what you get up in the morning and train for, that’s why you sacrifice things.

“This Wigan team; they’re young, they’re fit, and they’ve got a good, young coach. I can only see good things for Wigan.

“All credit to Matt Peet and his staff, and the players. And they’ve got tremendous support from the fans.

“Everything just seems to be going right for Wigan.