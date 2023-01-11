Wigan Warriors' Ramon Silva discusses his Brazilian heritage
Wigan Warriors’ Ramon Silva says he would consider playing for Brazil’s national rugby league team at some point down the line if the opportunity ever arose.
The 21-year-old, who made the move to the DW Stadium from London Broncos last year, was born in Sao Paulo before moving to the UK when he was three-years-old.
Silva states he is fully focussed on progressing with Wigan Warriors at the moment, but admits he would be open to future possibilities with his country of birth.
“Both my mum and dad are from Brazil, and I was born there,” he said.
“We are a tight-knit group because we are the only ones in our family who live here.
“It’s been quite hard to go over because of rugby and then Covid.
“You can’t just go to Brazil for five days, it needs to be at least five weeks to see everyone you know.
“Brazil does have a rugby team but they are fairly new. They are still trying to get all the players together.
“At this moment in time I need to focus on being at Wigan, training and playing here.
“Hopefully in the future if there’s a possibility of playing for them then I would consider it.”
Silva, who was part of the Wigan reserves side to enjoy Grand Final success in 2022, also has a background in mixed martial arts and is a black belt in jiu-jitsu.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, he will be looking to pick up more experience, after brief loan spells with Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders last season.