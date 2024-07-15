Wigan Warriors record bumper crowd for St Helens derby with all Super League Round 17 attendances
20,152 supporters packed out The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night as Matt Peet’s reigning champions edged out Saints 16-12, with youngster Zach Eckersley putting on a player of the match performance in his first time at full-back.
Friday saw a historic double-header at The Brick, with the Women’s Super League derby between Wigan and St Helens opening the action.
It’s back-to-back strong crowds for the Cherry & Whites, with 16,053 having attended the Battle of the Borough in Round 16.
The Hull derby took place on Saturday, with The Robins claiming bragging rights with a 24-10 result in front of a crowd of 15,392.
Wigan will travel to Hull FC this Saturday for Super League Round 18.
On Thursday night, Warrington Wolves saw a crowd of 8,471 as Sam Burgess’ side defeated Leeds Rhinos 30-18.
Castleford Tigers backed up their 8-6 victory over St Helens the week prior with a 34-20 result in the capital over London Broncos, with a crowd of just 2,050 on Friday night.
The Broncos took the home fixture to the Kuflink Stadium - the home of Ebbsfleet United FC.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards defeated Huddersfield Giants, who parted ways with head coach Ian Watson just days before.
7,160 attended the Leigh Sports Village as the hosts claimed a hard-fought 20-16 victory.
Finally, 7,750 supporters attended the fixture in Perpignan between Catalans and Salford as the Dragons defeated the Red Devils 20-0.
Super League Round 17 saw an average crowd of 10,162 across the six fixtures.
