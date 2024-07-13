Wigan Warriors trio’s unbelievable efforts in gripping derby win over St Helens as Matt Peet has say

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Jul 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
Forwards trio Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson and Kaide Ellis all played influential roles in Wigan’s thrilling 16-12 victory over rivals St Helens with 80 minute performances in Friday’s entertaining derby.

Combined, all three completed 109 tackles across the fiery fixture, with 23-year-old Havard leading the way with a staggering 50 - the most of any Wigan player – as well as a combined 244 total metres and zero errors as the Cherry & Whites made it 10 wins on the bounce.

The three were asked to step up with head coach Matt Peet forced to ring the changes in the absence of Brad O’Neill and Bevan French, with the reigning Man of Steel the latest name added to Wigan’s injury list.

Wigan Warriors trio Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson and Kaide Ellis all played for the entire match in the derby win against St HelensWigan Warriors trio Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson and Kaide Ellis all played for the entire match in the derby win against St Helens
“There are certain games where you know who you need on the field,” Warriors boss Peet said.

“The other lads did a good job on that rotation as well, they came on, carried strong and defended strong and didn’t make errors on the whole.”

The 40-year-old head coach continued: “Kaide was in a bit of a different role - a bit more ball playing because of the players we had missing, so it was important that we kept him on the field.

“Luke Thompson was covering left back-row when Faz (Liam Farrell) went in at nine, so a slightly different role for him.

“And Ethan is one of those players, the longer he plays, the better he plays. He was just revelling in it.

“I thought their front-rowers as well were fantastic; George Delaney, Matty Lees and Agnatius Paasi, Noah Stephens.

“I thought it was a great battle down the middle.”

News you can trust since 1853
