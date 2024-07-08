Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors recorded a crowd of 16,053 for the latest Battle of the Borough clash at The Brick Community Stadium - the highest attendance across Super League Round 16.

Matt Peet’s reigning champions extended their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions with a 24-6 result on Friday, while it also saw the side go four points clear at the top of the Super League table thanks to tries from Bevan French (2), Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.

The figure is also the highest attendance for a regular Super League campaign for the Warriors so far in 2024, with the Round 3 win over Huddersfield Giants next best at 15,357.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday saw Wigan Warriors record their highest attendance of the regular Super League season so far this year

The World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers remains the highest of the year with a sold-out crowd of 24,091 back in February.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos attracted the second largest crowd with 12,958 at Headingley Stadium on Saturday, with the hosts claiming a dramatic 17-16 golden point victory over London Broncos.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Halliwell Jones Stadium saw a crowd of 9,760 as Warrington Wolves thrashed Huddersfield Giants 48-0.

St Helens meanwhile fell to a shock 8-6 home defeat to Castleford Tigers, with a crowd of 9,808 at The Totally Wicked Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday saw the lowest crowd with 3,910 at the Salford Community Stadium as the Red Devils defeated Hull 22-20.

Super League Round 16 attendances

Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards: 16,053

Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants: 9,760

St Helens 6-8 Castleford Tigers: 9,808

Leeds Rhinos 17-16 London Broncos: 12,958

Hull KR: 14-15 Catalans Dragons: Not shared

Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC: 3,910