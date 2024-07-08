Wigan Warriors record highest attendance of Super League Round 16 with latest Battle of the Borough encounter
Matt Peet’s reigning champions extended their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions with a 24-6 result on Friday, while it also saw the side go four points clear at the top of the Super League table thanks to tries from Bevan French (2), Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.
The figure is also the highest attendance for a regular Super League campaign for the Warriors so far in 2024, with the Round 3 win over Huddersfield Giants next best at 15,357.
The World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers remains the highest of the year with a sold-out crowd of 24,091 back in February.
Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos attracted the second largest crowd with 12,958 at Headingley Stadium on Saturday, with the hosts claiming a dramatic 17-16 golden point victory over London Broncos.
Elsewhere on Friday, the Halliwell Jones Stadium saw a crowd of 9,760 as Warrington Wolves thrashed Huddersfield Giants 48-0.
St Helens meanwhile fell to a shock 8-6 home defeat to Castleford Tigers, with a crowd of 9,808 at The Totally Wicked Stadium.
Sunday saw the lowest crowd with 3,910 at the Salford Community Stadium as the Red Devils defeated Hull 22-20.
Super League Round 16 attendances
Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards: 16,053
Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants: 9,760
St Helens 6-8 Castleford Tigers: 9,808
Leeds Rhinos 17-16 London Broncos: 12,958
Hull KR: 14-15 Catalans Dragons: Not shared
Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC: 3,910
Attendances courtesy of Rugby League Project.
