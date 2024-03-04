Wigan Warriors record highest Super League attendance of round three
Following their sell-out crowd for the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers, the Warriors had announced a discounted ticket price of £5 ahead of the round three clash against Huddersfield to celebrate their record-equalling title.
And 15,357 saw Matt Peet’s squad extend their unbeaten streak to 13 with a 30-16 victory against Ian Watson’s Giants, with in-form winger Liam Marshall crossing for a hat-trick alongside scores from Bevan French and Tyler Dupree.
Adam Swift, Elliot Wallis and Jack Murchie scoring for the visitors.
Saturday’s 3:00pm kick-off between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons saw the next best crowd with 14,168 at Headingley Stadium, with Rohan Smith’s outfit winning 18-10.
St Helens announced an attendance of 13,028 as they defeated Leigh Leopards 12-4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Elsewhere on the Friday, 8,483 saw Sam Burgess’ Warrington claim a 30-8 home result over Castleford Tigers, who remain winless in 2024.
On Sunday, Hull FC claimed their first win of the season with a dramatic 28-24 win over London Broncos, with 10,066 inside the MKM Stadium.
Finally, 5,036 attended the Salford Stadium as the Red Devils defeated Hull KR 17-10 on Saturday evening, with tries from Deon Cross and Chris Hankinson, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals and a drop-goal.
Round Three attendances:
Wigan 30-16 Huddersfield: 15,357
St Helens 12-4 Leigh: 13,028
Warrington 30-8 Castleford: 8,483
Leeds 18-10 Catalans: 14,168
Salford 17-10 Hull KR: 5,036
Hull 28-24 London Broncos: 10,066