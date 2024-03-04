Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following their sell-out crowd for the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers, the Warriors had announced a discounted ticket price of £5 ahead of the round three clash against Huddersfield to celebrate their record-equalling title.

And 15,357 saw Matt Peet’s squad extend their unbeaten streak to 13 with a 30-16 victory against Ian Watson’s Giants, with in-form winger Liam Marshall crossing for a hat-trick alongside scores from Bevan French and Tyler Dupree.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's Harry Smith thanks the fans for their support after victory over Huddersfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Swift, Elliot Wallis and Jack Murchie scoring for the visitors.

Saturday’s 3:00pm kick-off between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons saw the next best crowd with 14,168 at Headingley Stadium, with Rohan Smith’s outfit winning 18-10.

St Helens announced an attendance of 13,028 as they defeated Leigh Leopards 12-4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Elsewhere on the Friday, 8,483 saw Sam Burgess’ Warrington claim a 30-8 home result over Castleford Tigers, who remain winless in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Hull FC claimed their first win of the season with a dramatic 28-24 win over London Broncos, with 10,066 inside the MKM Stadium.

Finally, 5,036 attended the Salford Stadium as the Red Devils defeated Hull KR 17-10 on Saturday evening, with tries from Deon Cross and Chris Hankinson, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals and a drop-goal.

Round Three attendances:

Wigan 30-16 Huddersfield: 15,357

St Helens 12-4 Leigh: 13,028

Warrington 30-8 Castleford: 8,483

Leeds 18-10 Catalans: 14,168

Salford 17-10 Hull KR: 5,036