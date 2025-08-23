Christian Wade in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has confirmed his squad will look ‘very similar’ in 2026 to what it is currently, with only a small turnover expected ahead of next season.

The Warriors have notably tied down a number of their key players down to long-term deals in recent times, with the likes of Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Tom Forber, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle having signed new deals over the last year or so.

During Peet’s successful tenure, Wigan have naturally prioritised retention and promoting their homegrown pathways rather than making a raft of new signings year-on-year, and it is a strategy that has clearly worked for the club.

The reigning Super League champions have been able to keep the bulk of their first-team squad together over the last couple of seasons, and with a number of rising stars signing new and improved deals, that unsurprisingly sees the salary cap get squeezed.

"Small (turnover),” Peet said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday when asked about the squad’s turnover heading into next season. “It’ll be a very similar squad to this year, very similar.

“You are always looking (at recruitment options), it never stops that process, but I’m always well aware where we sit with our salary cap, so like I said, it won’t be a very active recruitment cycle.”

The Warriors only have four players who are out of contract at the end of this season in the shape of Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Harvie Hill and Christian Wade.

Homegrown props Byrne and Hill have been linked with moves to Warrington Wolves and Hull FC respectively for 2026, whilst academy product Douglas has been linked with St Helens for next season.

And that would leave Wade being the only off-contract Wigan player who does not have his future secured at present. However, Rugby Pass has reported that Wade’s time with the Warriors is coming to an end, with suggestions that the 34-year-old winger will look for a move back to Premiership Rugby for the new union season.

Wade is the second-highest try-scorer in Premiership Rugby history with 93, just eight behind former Warriors man Chris Ashton.

The report from Rugby Pass suggests Wade will be a victim of ‘salary cap constraints’ with the Warriors, which could relate back to Peet’s comments earlier this week asked about his recruitment and retention for next year.

Wade’s existing contract counts for £0 on Wigan’s salary cap this year due to the New Talent Pool dispensation ruling. However, 50 per cent of his contract would go on their cap next year if he were to stay in Super League.

That would likely be a stumbling block for Wigan and other Super League clubs who may be interested in Wade, leading to perhaps an unsurprising suggestion that a return to rugby union is on the cards at the end of the season.

Wade has made two first-team appearances for the Warriors since arriving at the club early in June on a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign, whilst playing a handful of games in the Reserves.