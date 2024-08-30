Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have reported an operating loss of £1.680million for the financial year ending in November 2023, compared to £1.215million in 2022.

Local businessman Mike Danson became sole owner of Wigan Warriors last November, succeeding Ian Lenagan at the newly-named the Brick Community Stadium - the Wigan-born billionaire also owns Wigan Athletic FC, which brought the town’s rugby league and football club under common control for the first time since 2007. Dr Chris Brookes became the Warriors’ new chairman.

Turnover remained stable at £6.589m, against the £6.633m the previous year - with growth expected in the future, according to the directors’ report.

Wages also increased by a ‘reasonable’ 6.2% from £4.8m in 2022 to £5.1m, due to inflationary pay increases and the club’s continued investment in the playing and coaching staff.

The number of playing and coaching staff increased from 79 to 88.

Central distributions from Super League to clubs remain 20%-20% lower than in 2019 as a result of the reduced Sky TV agreement, while Wigan’s average attendances increased from 12,280 in 2022 to 13,586 in 2023.

The directors’ report to the accounts said: “Under the direction of new ownership, the board strongly believe that the most appropriate path to financial sustainability is to target revenue growth in all areas whilst continuing to invest in the playing squads to maximise performance and provide an exciting product to Wigan Warriors and rugby league supporters in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The board is pleased to report that the early execution of this strategy will lead to a significant increase in turnover in 2024 to a level in excess of £7.5m, with particularly encouraging growth in matchday receipts, sponsorship and retail.”

The reports added: “Whilst there is no immediate improvement forecasted in 2024, the partnership with leading sports brand consultants IMG, which commenced in 2022, to lead on increasing the awareness and value of Super League still has the objective of securing increased centralised revenue in the years to come.

“The board have continued to further invest in the playing squad and the rugby infrastructure during 2024, with the aim of continuing to grow matchday and other commercial revenue in the future.”