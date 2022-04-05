Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Ben O'Keefe scores four while Iain Thornley makes his return to action

Adam Jones also went over for a brace, while Logan Astley, Harvie Hill and Toby Brannon were all on the scoresheet as well.

Reserves coach John Winder was pleased with the performances of a number of players in his side, and the way they are developing.

He said: “We had a couple of errors in the first half but defended really well all the way through the game. I thought after the break we took our opportunities a little bit more.

Wigan Warriors reserves produced a huge win over Bradford Bulls (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

“There were some impressive displays, I thought young Tom Forber who played hooker had a really good game. Ben O’Keefe played in the back row and scored four tries, so he had a good night.

“Logan (Astley) has been doing really well, he’s a young half who is developing all of the time. In each of the games he’s had really outstanding contributions. He had some big involvements, creating for people around him.

“Ramon (Silva) had his first game for us, so it was pleasing to see him get a run out as well.”

Friday’s match also marked a return to action for Iain Thornley, as he continues to make his way back to first team action following a spell out injured.

The centre has been out of action since the opening game of the season at Craven against Hull KR.

“We had Iain Thornley back playing after his lay off,” Winder added.

He played a full half and looked really strong. One of the reasons for the reserve grade being there is for returning players.

“It was perfect for him because we could manage his load and manage his minutes. He’s getting what he needs to continue his rehab and gets back to being available for the first team.