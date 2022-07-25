Toby Brannan went over for a brace, in what was a close game at the Be Well Support Stadium.
The home side had their numbers reduced in the early stages of the match, after Pat O’Donovan was shown a red card in only the second minute.
Wigan went over three times before half time, with Jacob Smillie, Logan Astley and Brannan all scoring for John Winder’s side.
Wakefield were also able to get one of their own, with the Warriors leading 18-6 at the break.
Read More
Following the restart, Brannan claimed his second of the afternoon, in what would prove to be the deciding try.
Trinity made it a contest until the end, as they scored three back-to-back tries to close the gap with Wigan.
Ultimately, they fell just short as the game finished 24-20.