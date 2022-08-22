Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: John Winder's side overcome St Helens to extend their unbeaten run

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Nsemba, Logan Astley and Alex Sutton all went over for two tries each in the huge victory for John Winder’s side.

The result extends the Warriors’ unbeaten run to 12 games throughout the course of 2022, with only one more match remaining this season.

It also means they’ve gone the whole campaign without a loss at home, with six wins out of six.

Wigan Warriors reserves produced a big win over St Helens (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

St Helens scored the opening try of Saturday’s game after only two minutes.

The lead did not last long, as Reagan Sumner quickly responded with Wigan’s first.

Shortly after, Nsemba and Astley both added their names to the scoresheet as well, before the visitors claimed another of their own.

Just before the break, two tries in three minutes saw the Warriors take full control, with Toby Brannan and Sutton both going over to make it 24-12 at half time.

After the restart, Astley quickly extended Wigan’s lead further with his second of the afternoon.

Sutton also completed his brace in the 49th minute, before Ellis Hobson and Jacob Douglas joined in with the scoring as well.

With full time approaching, Nsemba added his second try of the game, to round off a very good win for Winder’s side.

The Warriors’ next and final outing of the season comes on September 3, when they take on Warrington Wolves.