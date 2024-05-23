Wigan Warriors rising forward Harvey Makin returns from London Broncos loan spell
Rising prop forward Harvey Makin has returned to Robin Park following an impressive loan spell with London Broncos.
The 20-year-old played every game while with the capital outfit, having made the move earlier in March.
He registered six appearances, including the club’s first Super League victory of the season over Hull FC earlier this month.
London Broncos announced in a statement: “The club can confirm that Harvey Makin has returned to Wigan Warriors following his loan spell.
"We’d like to thank Harvey for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”
The former St Judes junior, who signed his first contract with Wigan in 2020, has also previously spent time on loan with Barrow Raiders and Oldham.
Wigan face Salford Red Devils in Super League Round 12, with academy product Makin yet to make his first-team debut for the Warriors.
