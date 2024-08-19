Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors quickly returned to winning ways with a 20-0 victory over rivals St Helens at this year’s Magic Weekend.

Matt Peet’s squad crossed for three tries at Elland Road, with Jack Farrimond partnering Adam Keighran in the halves for the first time in the absence of Harry Smith and Bevan French.

And it was a big afternoon for towering back-rower Junior Nsemba, who recorded his highest tally for metres made in the 2024 Super League campaign to date following a stellar display in the derby victory.

Junior Nsemba produced a season best for metres made at Magic Weekend

The 20-year-old made a staggering 171 metres in the triumph, making a big impact at the home of Leeds United - the second-most of any forward across the showcase weekend, behind Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape (186), who scored a try in his side’s 26-0 win over Salford Red Devils.

With extreme power in every charge, Wigan academy product Nsemba also completed 27 tackles to go alongside his impressive metres made in the Round 22 victory.

Keighran assisted the first points with a perfect cut-out pass to send Liam Marshall over for his 22nd try of the Super League campaign, with rising star Farrimond enjoying a huge moment on the big stage with a brilliant solo try in front of the travelling Warriors supporters.

Back-rower Sam Walters concluded the scoring in the win with his first try in Wigan colours in the closing exchanges, chasing down a kick from winger Abbas Miski.

Head coach Peet described his performance as his ‘best’ for the club since his off-season move from Leeds Rhinos, missing the start of the 2024 campaign due to a broken collarbone suffered in pre-season.

Walters made more tackles than any other Wigan player with an impressive 43 in an 80-minute performance, having been a late call-up to the starting 13 after captain Liam Farrell pulled out due to injury in the warm-up.

He was lively throughout the derby clash, with 102 metres from 16 carries and showed promising signs of the form that saw him capture the attention of the reigning champions - with a strong end to the season hoped for the 23-year-old.