Wigan Warriors pre-season schedule, including return to training and confirmed 2025 friendlies

The Grand Slam champions have one confirmed pre-season fixture locked in for 2025, and another set to be confirmed, with a return to training approaching for Matt Peet’s squad.

Wigan Warriors are spreading their return for pre-season across multiple dates, with the first group set to report back to Robin Park in the final week of November.

Injured players, such as star hooker Brad O’Neill, have continued with their rehabilitation throughout the off-season.

Set groups will start pre-season in stages, with the club’s internationals set to report back around Christmas time. Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Ethan Havard and Liam Marshall all represented England in the two-match Test series against Samoa, claiming victories over the 2022 World Cup finalists in Wigan and Leeds.

Forward Tiaki Chan also represented France during the international window, a try-scorer in his side’s 48-6 victory over Wales at the end of October. He also featured from the interchange bench in France’s 74-8 thumping over Ukraine.

It has been confirmed that Wigan will be in pre-season action on Sunday, January 26, against Leeds Rhinos as part of Ash Handley’s testimonial. The game will take place at AMT Headingley, with a 3:00pm kick-off with ticket information to be published in due course.

Championship new boys Oldham have also announced that they are set to host the reigning Super League champions in the New Year, an arrangement made as part of the deal to sign young forward George Hirst from Sean Long’s outfit. A date is yet to be announced for the fixture.