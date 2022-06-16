The retired second-rower is confident the former Wigan Warriors boss will instil the right mindset into his players.

Wane was assistant coach to Michael Maguire during Hoffman’s singular season in Super League back in 2011.

He said: “Waney has been nothing but successful during his time coaching Wigan. A lot of the time when you coach internationally you’ve got the best players of the nation, so it’s about getting the mindset right, getting the team together and becoming one.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hoffman believes Shaun Wane will get the best out of the England squad

“There’s nothing Waney does better than getting a group together through pride and emotion. There’s no prouder Englishman than him.

“I’d love to somehow get a trip over for the World Cup.

“I don’t know if anyone needs a team manager or something like that, but I'll certainly be watching.

“World Cups are very exciting, I unfortunately never got to play in one.