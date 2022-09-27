The 30-year-old has been helping out with the club’s academy, as well as taking on a few other roles as part of his preparation for when his playing career eventually comes to an end.

Powell states his man management skills have really improved.

He said: “I’ve taken a step forward and have definitely learned a lot.

Sam Powell

“The last couple of months haven’t been as full on, but previously to that I’ve been helping out with our academy and also had the chance to help out with the Lancashire V Yorkshire series.

“I got to learn a bit more and it was great to see players from different teams coming through, so hopefully it’s all stuff I can take forward.