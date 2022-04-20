Wigan Warriors: Sam Powell receives a six-match ban for his crusher tackle in the Good Friday Derby

Wigan Warriors’ Sam Powell has been handed a six-match ban and fined £500 for his crusher tackle in the Good Friday Derby.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:16 pm

The hooker was charged with a Grade E offence on Saturday, with the extent of his punishment referred to tribunal.

He will now miss a number of games for Wigan, including the Challenge Cup semi-final at Elland Road.

On Powell’s absence, head coach Matty Peet said: “Sam’s a big part of what we do at Wigan. He makes great decisions and gets the ball to the right places.

Sam Powell

“A lot of what he does can be missed, but he’s a very influential member of our team and is a leader in the group.

“I’m sad to see him miss out, but I also know we’ve got Brad O’Neill waiting. He’s been working really hard so we see it as a good opportunity to introduce him, and I know he’s really keen to show what he can do.

“He’s been great. There’s been a few times where we thought he might get an opportunity, but things didn’t quite align. It’s good to know we’ve got such a quality player waiting, who is ready to take his opportunity and prove what he can do.”

