The hooker was charged with a Grade E offence on Saturday, with the extent of his punishment referred to tribunal.

He will now miss a number of games for Wigan, including the Challenge Cup semi-final at Elland Road.

On Powell’s absence, head coach Matty Peet said: “Sam’s a big part of what we do at Wigan. He makes great decisions and gets the ball to the right places.

Sam Powell

“A lot of what he does can be missed, but he’s a very influential member of our team and is a leader in the group.

“I’m sad to see him miss out, but I also know we’ve got Brad O’Neill waiting. He’s been working really hard so we see it as a good opportunity to introduce him, and I know he’s really keen to show what he can do.