Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell reveals his testimonial shirt for the 2023 season

The 30-year-old will celebrate his 10 years of service to rugby league throughout the 2023 season, with a range of events planned.

Powell’s specially designed shirt will be worn in his testimonial game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am really excited for the launch of my testimonial shirt. It is a privilege to bring out my own version of the famous cherry and white jersey and I hope you all like it.”

Sam Powell has launched his testimonial shirt

The shirt has been designed by Powell himself, with some of the details being very personal to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features a round neck with a broad cherry and white hoop, which is similar to the shirt from his debut season.

Meanwhile, it has a intricate sleeve design, with a Poppy, Rose and Lily pattern to represent his three daughters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kappa stood in at very short notice to manufacture the shirt, with Elite Sports Group not being able to produce them due to administration.

The main testimonial partner Pall Mall Carpets’ logo is displayed on the front of the jersey, the sleeve partners are Morris Quality Bakers and Man Scaffolding Services Limited, while Bluesky Plumbing Limited and Commhoist are on the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shirts are available in all sizes, priced at £50.00 for adults and £35.00 for juniors.

Looking ahead to what awaits in 2023, Powell told Wigan Today: “I’m very pleased to have my testimonial. I’m grateful that the club has backed me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be my 11th season, and it’s just gone so fast.

“It’s unbelievable when I look back at the other testimonials I’ve been involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) had his, then Faz (Liam Farrell) and Micky Mac (McIllorum), so I’m grateful to be awarded it and hopefully it will be a class year.

“Time has flown, not just even since my debut, but my academy days. They say time flies when you’re having fun, so I must’ve been enjoying myself along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m 30 now, so hopefully I’ve still got a good few years left playing.