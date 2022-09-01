Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old will retire and the end of the season, after 20 years as a professional rugby league player.

Leuluai will take up a coaching role at Wigan at the start of the next campaign, where he will be working alongside O’Loughlin, who describes his former teammate as the club’s best overseas signing.

“Tommy is a Rugby League great,” he said.

"I absolutely loved playing alongside him. To have a player with the skillset to open up the best defences and then back it up with hits that a front row would be proud of, is unprecedented.

"I feel honoured to have stepped foot on the field with him and in his final seasons the opportunity to coach him.

“Wigan fans should feel privileged to have had the opportunity to watch him go to work in a cherry and white jersey.

"He is in my eyes the best overseas signing the club has ever made.