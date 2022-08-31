Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Warriors captain will hang up his boots at the end of the season and take up a coaching role with the club.

During his time in Super League Leuluai has made a huge impact on everyone around him.

England head coach Shaun Wane, said: “I’ve loved working with him. He is one of the toughest and fiercest competitors of the modern era in rugby league.

Leuluai was named man of the match in the game against St Helens at Old Trafford, as Wigan lifted the Super League trophy.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is a legendary bloke off the field too. He has been a terrific servant for the Warriors on both sides of the world and will be a great coach. I wish him all the best in what is next.”

Following the conclusion of the Super League season, Leuluai will lead out New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium on October 8.

He will represent his country for one final time, before joining their coaching team for the tournament.

Current Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire added: “I was fortunate to coach Tommy in 2010 and 2011, he along with a great group of men transformed the Wigan team into a force over the last 10 years.

"Tommy has been one of the main stayers – winning Super League and Challenge Cup trophies. Tommy has been a great Kiwi player who all players loved playing with.