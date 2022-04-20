The former club captain hung up his boots at the end of 2020, and has been learning the ropes of his new role ever since.

O’Loughlin has known Peet since his junior days of playing rugby, and admits he is delighted to see him progress to the top job at Wigan.

“I’ve known him for a very long time,” he said.

Sean O'Loughlin is enjoying working with Matty Peet

“I’ve seen how hard he has worked on his coaching game and how much he has improved over the years. I was buzzing that two years ago he got the opportunity to assist at the club, and then become head coach, I was really chuffed and proud of him.

“He’s worked as hard as anyone in the game, everything he has done, he has done to a high standard.

“From a friendship point of view it’s great to work with your mate. If you don’t work well together then that could be a hindrance, but I think we have a good balance of enjoying what we do and having that professional side to things on a daily basis.

“You can’t just be friends all the time and mates, there’s got to be that other side.