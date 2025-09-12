Wigan Warriors assistant coach Sean O'Loughlin

Wigan Warriors are building nicely ahead of the play-offs, with their defence coming to the fore in recent weeks, and that is largely down to assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin.

That is the view of head coach Matt Peet, who shared high praise for ‘tactician’ O’Loughlin, who works primarily as the club’s defence coach. The Warriors are certainly hitting their straps in terms of performances, but it is their defence that has really clicked into gear in recent weeks, having conceded just three tries in their last four matches.

Wigan are targeting their third consecutive Super League crown, and their previous record when it comes to Grand Finals will no doubt fill them with confidence from a defensive point of view, having not conceded a single try in either of their last two Grand Final victories at Old Trafford.

Asked if anything had changed regarding their defence over the last month or so, Peet replied: “I don’t think so much change, but I think the lessons that we’ve learned through the year and the hard work that we’ve done… We programme our training so we don’t peak too soon, supposedly.

“Defensively, especially, that Catalans home game (28-18 W) was a bit of a line in the sand for us and for me. We were very poor defensively, and it’s something we work very hard on.

"Sean O’Loughlin is obviously a technician when it comes to preparing our defence, and I think his record as defence coach over the last few years, particularly at this time of year, is something very special, and he deserves all the credit because he works hard, has got a good connection with the players, and I think that transfers into our defence.”

Peet also passed his congratulations on to the Warriors Women, who secured their maiden League Leaders’ Shield last weekend, and their third trophy of the year. Meanwhile, the Warriors Academy make the trip over to Victoria Park on Saturday to face Warrington Wolves in the semi-finals of the Academy League, with a spot in the Grand Final up for grabs.

“We’re very blessed as a club, and I’m very grateful for the staff I’ve got around me,” Peet added.

"Denis (Betts) is just on the pitch with our first-team now, we’ve got Tommy (Leuluai), Deacs (Paul Deacon), Sean O’Loughlin, John Duffy, Matty Smith is out there, and the Academy and Reserves staff that we’ve got, we really are very blessed, and I hope the players feel the benefit of that support.

“The girls’ team was a good reflection of the club at the weekend, they have been all season, and I’m really pleased for Denis and his team. They’ve certainly come such a long way, starting with the team that Kris Ratcliffe put together and led really well, but in the last couple of years, they’ve kicked on again with the youthful squad they’ve got and the quality of the work Jenna (Banks) does in our Academy and Scholarship with the girls. I think girls’ rugby in this town and across rugby league is really thriving.

"The Academy has got a big game at the weekend against a good Warrington team, so I’m sure it’ll be a great game.”