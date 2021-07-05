Wigan Warriors set for SIX home games with no crowd limits

Wigan will have unrestricted crowds from later this month

Prime minister Boris Johnson has this evening revealed details of the last step of the road map out of lockdown.

A decision will be made on July 12 but if everything goes to plan, sports grounds can operate at full capacity from July 19.

Wigan have played their last seven matches in front of limited crowd and their next two match - both against Huddersfield, at home on Sunday and away on Friday - will be capped at around 6,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But their remaining 11 regular season matches, including the September 5 Magic Weekend in Newcastle, won't have restrictions.