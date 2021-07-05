Wigan Warriors set for SIX home games with no crowd limits
Wigan can look forward to the prospect of SIX home matches without crowd restrictions.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has this evening revealed details of the last step of the road map out of lockdown.
A decision will be made on July 12 but if everything goes to plan, sports grounds can operate at full capacity from July 19.
Wigan have played their last seven matches in front of limited crowd and their next two match - both against Huddersfield, at home on Sunday and away on Friday - will be capped at around 6,000.
But their remaining 11 regular season matches, including the September 5 Magic Weekend in Newcastle, won't have restrictions.
And in that run, Wigan have six home games including the derby against St Helens on August 20. They also host Wakefield, Leigh, Salford, Leeds and Catalans.