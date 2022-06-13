The Wigan Warriors winger has not been included in the squad for the game against the Combined Nations All Stars at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but could still be in contention to play at this year’s World Club

Wane states Marshall has taken a lot on board, after the pair discussed the reasons behind the decision.

“He was not far off, that was my longest conversation,” he said.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 07/05/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Elland Road, Leeds, England - Wigan's Liam Marshall celebrates scoring a try against St Helens.

“It was a tough one because I do like Marshy, but there are a couple of things he needs to get better at, which he agrees with.

“We’ve gone through all that and we’ll touch in on that over the next few weeks.

“I do think he will make up that gap (before the World Cup).

“Knowing Marshy the way I know him, he would’ve taken on board everything I said because he genuinely agreed with it, so he’ll be working on it.”

Liam Farrell and John Bateman were the two Wigan players included in the England squad for the game against the All Stars.

“Both are good leaders,” Wane added.

“They do a great job at Wigan. I’ve known them both a very long time and know what they can do.

“Last year when we played France, Batty’s (John Bateman) form wasn’t particularly good for Wigan at the time, but he came and played for England and he was man of the match, he was outstanding.