Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A three-man shortlist has been revealed for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, which will be presented at rugby league’s awards night next Tuesday (October 8) at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French is set to lose his title, with nominees from Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR all named in the race.

After recently being named the 2024 Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year, Robins star half-back Mikey Lewis has been shortlisted for the award, alongside Wire full-back Matt Dufty and Red Devils playmaker Marc Sneyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington's Matt Dufty has been included in a three-man shortlist for Man of Steel

A panel of expert former players award points to the outstanding three performers in every Super League fixture to decide the winner - the same panel who selected the 2024 Betfred Super League Dream Team.

Lewis, 23, scored 19 tries in the regular campaign, leaving him third in the final table, in addition to kicking 70 goals for a total of 216 points - and 24 assists, the second-most in the competition.

He could become the second Hull KR player to be named Man of Steel in the award’s 47-year history, after Gavin Miller – the Australian loose forward who was the first overseas winner in 1986.

Australian Dufty, 28, would become only the third Warrington Wolves player to be named Man of Steel, and the first since Jonathan Davies in 1994 - the first being Ken Kelly in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast Salford have had their only two Man of Steel winners in the last five years, both Australian half-backs – Jackson Hastings in 2019, and Brodie Croft in 2022.

Wigan have had 13 winners since the award’s introduction in 1976-77, with 28-year-old French the first winner last year for the Warriors since Sam Tomkins in 2012.

Ellery Hanley became the first man to win it twice in 1985 and 1987 – then added a third win in 1989, which remains a unique achievement – and Andy Farrell was the first winner following the launch of the Super League in 1996.

Pat Richards, Denis Betts, Andy Platt, Dean Bell, Shaun Edwards and George Fairburn are all also previous winners.