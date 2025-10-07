Eva Hunter in action for Wigan Warriors

Eva Hunter has become the first Wigan Warriors player to be crowned the Woman of Steel, whilst Jai Field missed out on the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunter, a product of Wigan’s academy, made history as she became the first player from the Warriors to receive the prestigious Woman of Steel award, which was established in 2018.

After making her first-team debut in 2022, Hunter has been a prominent figure in Wigan’s forward pack. She has enjoyed her best campaign to date in 2025, playing a starring role in helping her hometown club complete a historic quadruple in the shape of the Challenge Cup, Nines title, League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the England international set a new club record for the number of consecutive games scoring a try for the Warriors (13), eclipsing the previous record of 11, which was held jointly by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah and Sam Tomkins.

Meanwhile, Wigan ace Field missed out on the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award, which was won by Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor, who beat off competition from Field and 2024 winner Mikey Lewis of Hull KR to scoop the gong.

Connor becomes the first Leeds player since Zak Hardaker in 2015 to be crowned Man of Steel. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a stunning debut season at AMT Headingley, helping Brad Arthur’s side secure a top-four finish in the regular season and earn a home play-off tie for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, Wigan halfback Izzy Rowe picked up the Young Player of the Year award in the Women’s Super League, whilst Harry Robertson of St Helens was named Young Player of the Year in Super League, beating off competition from the likes of George Flanagan (Huddersfield), Lewis Martin (Hull FC) and Junior Nsemba (Wigan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having completed a historic quadruple, Denis Betts of Wigan claimed the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year award, whilst Willie Peters of Hull KR was named Super League’s Coach of the Year for the second year running, becoming the first man to win the award in successive seasons. The Australian has guided the Robins to Challenge Cup glory and their maiden League Leaders’ Shield this year, whilst having the opportunity to win the Grand Final for the first time in Saturday’s showdown with back-to-back champions Wigan at Old Trafford.

Rugby League Awards Night winners: Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos), Woman of Steel – Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors), Wheels of Steel – Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Super League Young Player of the Year – Harry Robertson (St Helens), Super League Coach of the Year – Willie Peters (Hull KR), Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year – Izzy Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Women’s Super League Coach of the Year – Denis Betts (Wigan Warriors), Championship Player of the Year – Paul McShane (York Knights), Championship Young Player of the Year – Jack Smith (London Broncos), Championship Coach of the Year – Mark Applegarth (York Knights), League One Player of the Year (joint winners) – Zarrin Galea (Workington Town) and Lewis Else (Rochdale Hornets), League One Young Player of the Year – Louie Roberts (Swinton Lions), League One Coach of the Year – Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders), Wheelchair Super LeagueYoung Player of the Year – Finlay O’Neill (Halifax Panthers), Wheelchair Super League Coach of the Year – Tom Coyd MBE (London Roosters).