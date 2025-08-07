Wales international Carys Marsh celebrates Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup final win at Wembley Stadium

Wigan Warriors stalwart Carys Marsh could face as many as seven of her club teammates when she lines up for Wales against England in Neath this weekend.

Wales head coach Tom Brindle has selected his 19-woman squad to host England in a senior women’s international rugby league Test match at The Lextan Gnoll in Neath on Saturday, 5:30pm kick-off.

There are three potential changes to the Wales squad from their win over Scotland last Sunday, with Cardiff Demons trio Leanne Burnell, Rhi Parker and Sioned Young coming into the squad, the latter being in line for her first cap.

Marsh, who has been at Wigan since arriving from rivals St Helens ahead of the 2019 campaign, helped Denis Betts’ side lift the Women’s Challenge Cup at Wembley in June, as well as starring in back-to-back Nines triumphs.

The 27-year-old hooker has won seven caps for Wales since making her international debut in 2021. She has also represented Tropics in Rugby 7s all over the world.

Marsh could face as many as seven of her Wigan teammates this weekend, with Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Izzy Rowe and Georgia Wilson all selected in Stuart Barrow’s England 20-woman squad.

Marsh provided an assist for Wales’ match-winning try in their 18-12 win over Scotland in Neath last weekend, which marked the very first international fixture for Scotland’s Women.

Wales: Leanne Burnell, Lucia Davies, Jasmine Gibbons, Ffion Jenkins, Hannah Jones, Charlie Mundy, Rhi Parker, Amy Price, Amberley Ruck, Meg Whittaker, Olivia Williams, Sioned Young (all Cardiff Demons), Gracie Hobbs (Huddersfield Giants), Bethan Dainton (Leeds Rhinos), Kathryn Salter (London Broncos), Georgia Taylor (Sheffield Eagles), Dani McGifford (St Helens), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors), Agnes Wood (York Valkyrie).

England: Savannah Andrade, Eboni Partington, Liv Wood (all York Valkyrie), Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Izzy Rowe, Georgia Wilson (all Wigan Warriors), Ruby Bruce, Evie Cousins, Lucy Murray, Izzy Northrop, Bella Sykes (all Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham, Phoebe Hook, Katie Mottershead, Emily Rudge, Vicky Whitfield (all St Helens).

The Test is the second of a double-header at the ground on Saturday, with South Wales Jets Under-14s girls playing their first-ever full match as they take on Oulton Raidettes Under-14s in the curtain-raiser.