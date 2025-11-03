Wigan Warriors star shines for Papua New Guinea despite defeat by Tonga in Pacific Championships
Veivers, who quickly became a fan favourite at Wigan after arriving in the off-season, started at hooker for the PNG Orchids in their Pacific Championships clash with Tonga in front of a 2,800-strong crowd at the Santos National Football Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
During her 43 minutes on the field, Veivers made 27 tackles and successfully converted Naomi Kelly’s try in the first half, which was the Orchids’ only score as Tonga ran in nine tries to comfortably seal the victory.
Tries from Moana Courtenay, Ruby Fifita, Kalosipani Hopoate, Martha Mataele and Malia Tuifua gave Tonga a healthy 24-6 lead at half-time, before four more unanswered tries in the second half from Jade Fonua, Simina Lokotui, and Mataele (2) sealed a strong win for the visiting Tongans.
Following defeats to the Cook Islands and now Tonga in the Pacific Bowl, that brings an end to the year regarding international duty for the Orchids and Veivers.
Papua New Guinea: Fleur Ginn; Ruth Gende, Tia Molo, Relna Wuruki-Hosea, Naomi Kelly; India Seeto, Caitlin Tanner; Elsie Albert, Emily Veivers, Gloria Kaupa, Sareka Mooka, Marie Biyama, Jessikah Reeves. Subs: Mya Muller, Therese Aiton, Emmogen, Taumafai, Belinda Gwasamun. 18th woman: Mala Mark.
Tonga: Ana Malupo; Moana Courtenay, Fane Finau, Martha Mataele, Simina Lokotui; Malia Tuifua, Emmanita Paki; Natasha Penitani, Seli Mailangi, Ruby Fifita, Shannon Muru, Tatiana Finau, Amelia Huakau. Subs: Kalosipani Hopoate, Jade Fonua, Pauline Suli-Ruka, Paea Uilou. 18th woman: Vanessa Foliaki.