Liam Marshall receives treatment from medical staff in Wigan Warriors' defeat to Wakefield Trinity in Round 15

Wigan Warriors will find out in the coming days the severity of the injury to key man Liam Marshall, who left the action early in their defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old winger went down with what looked like a leg or knee injury in the second half of Wigan’s 16-10 defeat to Wakefield. He received assistance from the club’s medical staff on the field and tried to play on for around five minutes before succumbing to the injury.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Warriors coach Matt Peet said it was too early to tell what Marshall’s injury was, but he will be assessed further in the coming days to determine the extent of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not sure yet,” said Peet. “(It is his) leg, you are not going to sound medically astute when you say that, but I don’t know much more yet.”

The Warriors will be hoping Marshall’s injury isn’t too serious, with fellow winger Abbas Miski also currently sidelined with a knee injury. Wigan have plenty of options for the wing spots, though, with homegrown talent Jacob Douglas and cross-code signing Christian Wade featuring for the Reserves against St Helens on Saturday.

Peet paid full credit to Wakefield for their impressive performance, with the Warriors boss admitting it was a ‘step up from the games we’ve had for a long time’.

"It’s a completely different kind of game from last week (in the win over Huddersfield),” said Peet. “Although we won last week, I certainly enjoyed tonight as a game of rugby league more than last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll learn things around the execution of our plays, how we end our sets and how we defend certain things, and we’ve got to be better.

“It was a step up from games we’ve had for a long time. I’m sure when we get the GPS metrics and stuff, but your eyes don’t lie, there was a lot of ball in play, there was a lot of set for set, whereas last week was only really half a game of regular Super League, so in terms of the energy and in terms of the amount of action you saw (it was a step up).

“I do think it’s a shame that the ref’s technology let us down when it did, (with) eight minutes (to go), you are watching a really high-quality game and you’ve got to have a four-minute stoppage with eight minutes to go, it denies anyone a chance to make it a good finish, I’m not saying we would have, but the players deserve (it), we all talk about building a game and building pressure, and then that happens there, it’s happening way too much, it’s just another thing we need to fix."

Warriors duo Harry Smith and Jai Field combined to score a superb try in the last minute of the game, in what only proved to be a consolation as Trinity finished 16-10 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That (try) is what we’re capable of, and potentially we should’ve loosened up with the ball a little bit earlier, but I’ll always trust these players,” Peet added. “We won’t always get it right, there’ll be a few of them who watch the game back and want to do certain things differently, but we’ll stick together.”